WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a weather system bringing more beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin later today through tomorrow, along with fall-like temperatures.
WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a weather system bringing more beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin later today through tomorrow, along with fall-like temperatures.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Increasing clouds today, with a chance of showers by the afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight, with rain likely by Monday's morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this afternoon before falling into the lower 60s tonight. Rain is likely tomorrow, with temperatures only climbing into the middle to upper 60s. Steadier rain is more likely for areas near or north of the Dells, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the area. Rainfall amounts could exceed 2 inches.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday before another, but weaker system digs south into the state late Wednesday, resulting in rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although this period looks dry, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm given the humid conditions, especially towards the end of 10-day forecast.
THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers. High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 67 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 62 High: 88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday Night) Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Weather
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.