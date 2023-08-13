WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a weather system bringing more beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin later today through tomorrow, along with fall-like temperatures.   

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Increasing clouds today, with a chance of showers by the afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight, with rain likely by Monday's morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this afternoon before falling into the lower 60s tonight.

