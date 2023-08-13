WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a weather system bringing more beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin later today through tomorrow, along with fall-like temperatures.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Increasing clouds today, with a chance of showers by the afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight, with rain likely by Monday's morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s this afternoon before falling into the lower 60s tonight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wet and cool conditions are likely Monday before drier conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another, but weaker system, will bring additional rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although this period looks dry, cannot rule out a thunderstorm given the humid conditions.
TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers late in the day. High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 67 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 62 High: 88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday Night) Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid. Low: 65 High: 88
