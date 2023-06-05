WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Near or slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the next 10 days with some opportunities for rain; however, no significant rainfall is anticipated.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon under hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight after midnight as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Showers are possible tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the middle 70s
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures fall back to the upper 70s to low 80 degrees for the rest of the week and weekend. We may see warmer conditions return by the middle of next week. As for precipitation, showers or thunderstorms are expected next weekend due to the passing of another cold front; thereafter, mainly dry conditions until precipitation chances return for the middle of the following week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 12 AM TUESDAY MORNING***
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, hazy, and a little milder with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 77 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers, mainly west of Madison. Low: 53 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 47 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 53 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms Low: 60 High: 81
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 75
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50 High: 78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 60 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight for northeastern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the county of McHENRY (this includes the Chicago metropolitan area). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
