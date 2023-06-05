_LowsTom.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Near or slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the next 10 days with some opportunities for rain; however, no significant rainfall is anticipated.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon under hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight after midnight as temperatures fall into the low 60s.  Showers are possible tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the middle 70s

