WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm weather through tomorrow will give way to some welcome rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with showers possible on Monday afternoon. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Friday afternoon and evening, otherwise, more dry weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday due to clouds and showers, otherwise, Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, and it will be warm with highs in the 80s for the rest of the time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: For the rest of the evening skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight. Saturday, expect variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon mainly north of Madison. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. 

Tags