WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm weather through tomorrow will give way to some welcome rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with showers possible on Monday afternoon. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Friday afternoon and evening, otherwise, more dry weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday due to clouds and showers, otherwise, Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, and it will be warm with highs in the 80s for the rest of the time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: For the rest of the evening skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight. Saturday, expect variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon mainly north of Madison. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will arrive tomorrow afternoon through Saturday night mainly north of Madison, and showers are likely on Sunday morning, along with cooler weather. Monday will be cool with a chance of afternoon showers, but sunshine will return with near-normal temperatures for Tuesday. The rest of the week into next weekend will be mainly dry and warm, with the one exception being Friday afternoon and evening when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms along the passage of a cold front.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 59 Wind: Light SW
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon mainly north of Madison. High: 82 Wind: W/SW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers ending in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 67 Wind: N/NE 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers. Low: 46 High: 71
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 56 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 55 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Low: 57 High: 83
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 83
