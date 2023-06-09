​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some welcome rain will fall from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Monday afternoon. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Friday afternoon and evening and a slight chance on Saturday, otherwise, more dry weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday and lower 70s on Monday due to clouds and showers, otherwise, it will be warm with high temperatures in the 80s.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, mainly north of Madison. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday night.

