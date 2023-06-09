WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some welcome rain will fall from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Monday afternoon. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Friday afternoon and evening and a slight chance on Saturday, otherwise, more dry weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday and lower 70s on Monday due to clouds and showers, otherwise, it will be warm with high temperatures in the 80s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, mainly north of Madison. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers will end Sunday morning, otherwise, it will be cool with some afternoon sunshine. Monday will be cool with a slight chance of afternoon showers, but as sunshine returns beginning on Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the 80s with mainly dry weather into the start of the following week. The only exception will be for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, and a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday of next weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 59 Wind: Light SW
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon mainly north of Madison. High: 82 Wind: W/SW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers ending in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 67 Wind: N/NE 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers. Low: 46 High: 71
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 56 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 55 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Low: 57 High: 83
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 83
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.