WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some welcome rain will fall this evening through Sunday morning across much of southern Wisconsin. A slight chance of showers Monday afternoon and Tuesday is expected, for areas mostly north and east of Madison. We are watching slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend, yet most places will likely stay dry, and not enough rain to ease drought conditions.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers will move from north to south across southern Wisconsin Saturday night and early Sunday. Any showers will move south and east Sunday morning, with skies clearing from north to south. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and Sunday, with breezy northeast winds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cool Monday, temperatures will warm up back to the lower 80s by Tuesday. Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend, with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Friday night and early Saturday, with perhaps a stronger weather system early the following work week. That weather system has the potential to bring heavier rainfall to parts of the Upper Midwest, including southern Wisconsin.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers ending in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 67 Wind: N/NE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 44 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers. High: 73 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and warmer, with a slight chance of showers northeast of Madison. Low: 53 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Low: 54 High: 84
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 56 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Low: 53 High: 77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Low: 53 High: 77
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 84
