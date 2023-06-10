WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some welcome rain will fall this evening through Sunday morning across much of southern Wisconsin. A slight chance of showers Monday afternoon and Tuesday is expected, for areas mostly north and east of Madison. We are watching slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend, yet most places will likely stay dry, and not enough rain to ease drought conditions.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers will move from north to south across southern Wisconsin Saturday night and early Sunday. Any showers will move south and east Sunday morning, with skies clearing from north to south. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and Sunday, with breezy northeast winds.