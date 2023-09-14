Swoop 3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Fog has been developing this morning and were timing a cold front that will bring some rain to the area to start the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Fog or low cloud cover will be around  this  morning. Once the fog burns off this morning, sun will help boost our highs into the lower 70s as the winds turn around to the south.

TonLow-ADI.png

TomHigh-ADI.png

