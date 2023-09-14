WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Fog has been developing this morning and were timing a cold front that will bring some rain to the area to start the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Fog or low cloud cover will be around this morning. Once the fog burns off this morning, sun will help boost our highs into the lower 70s as the winds turn around to the south.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures may reach 80 degrees in some areas on Friday before a system brings showers and clouds back to the area late Friday night through Sunday, along with some cooler air. High temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees for the weekend due to this cooler airmass but will warm up to near 80 degrees by mid-next week. Finally, another system brings rain chances to the area towards the end of the next week, along with another slight drop in high temperatures.
TODAY: Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 50 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing after midnight). High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT:Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing after midnight. Low: 57 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 72
SUNDAY: A slight chance for a morning shower; otherwise, partly sunny. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 79
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a slight chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 74
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 72
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.