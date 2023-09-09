WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Once the areas of dense fog lift this morning, we're tracking a system that'll bring showers to the area tomorrow through the first part of the new work week, followed by another shot of fall-like air.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Areas of dense fog will lift this morning, with temperatures rising into the upper 60s by noon. This afternoon, temperatures will top off in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 50s. There is a slight chance of some showers moving into southern Wisconsin towards morning.

