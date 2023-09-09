WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Once the areas of dense fog lift this morning, we're tracking a system that'll bring showers to the area tomorrow through the first part of the new work week, followed by another shot of fall-like air.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Areas of dense fog will lift this morning, with temperatures rising into the upper 60s by noon. This afternoon, temperatures will top off in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 50s. There is a slight chance of some showers moving into southern Wisconsin towards morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances exist for the first part of the work week before dry return for the remainder of the extended forecast. High temperatures will fall back into the 60s for most of the work week before climbing back into the 70s for the weekend and the first half of the next week.
TODAY: Morning patchy fog; otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: Light NE
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy and not as cool overnight with a slight chance of showers towards morning. Low: 54 Wind: Light SE
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. High: 77 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 58 Wind: Light NE
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. High: 68 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers in the morning; some afternoon clearing is possible. Low: 53 High: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 45 High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 53 High: 73
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 72
