WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, along with hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Once the fog lifts this morning, hazy skies are expected with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees by noon. A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80s. A shower or t-storm is possible this evening before skies become clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon as cooler air digs south into the state. This cooler air results in high temperatures in the 70s to start the work week before warmer conditions arrive by mid-week. Rain chances return mid-week as a series of systems pass through the area before dry conditions return by the end of the week or the following weekend. High temperatures fall back some for the weekend but remain close to normal for the middle of July.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, hazy, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 82 Wind: W 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and warm. Low: 64 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
