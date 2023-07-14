WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, along with hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Once the fog lifts this morning, hazy skies are expected with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees by noon.  A few showers or t-storms are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 80s.  A shower or t-storm is possible this evening before skies become clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

