WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rain is likely on the mind of many as extreme drought conditions continue. Sunday's weather system continues to look like it will slip just south and underneath most of southern Wisconsin. A few showers and thunderstorms may clip the far south and southwest portions of the area, yet many places, especially north and east of Madison, will likely stay dry. The next chance for rain will hold off until later Wednesday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase Sunday, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and west of Madison. High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees. Expect any showers or isolated thunderstorms to stay mainly south and west of Madison Sunday night, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later Monday, as the weather system moves east. High temperatures will be cooler, in the middle to upper 70s. A few areas may approach 80 north and west of Madison.