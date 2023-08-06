WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Rain is likely on the mind of many as extreme drought conditions continue. Sunday's weather system continues to look like it will slip just south and underneath most of southern Wisconsin. A few showers and thunderstorms may clip the far south and southwest portions of the area, yet many places, especially north and east of Madison, will likely stay dry. The next chance for rain will hold off until later Wednesday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase Sunday, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and west of Madison. High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees. Expect any showers or isolated thunderstorms to stay mainly south and west of Madison Sunday night, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later Monday, as the weather system moves east. High temperatures will be cooler, in the middle to upper 70s. A few areas may approach 80 north and west of Madison.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast later Wednesday, lasting into early Thursday. Another complex of thunderstorms may slide into southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The first half of next weekend is looking very mild and dry at this point. Temperatures through next Saturday will stay close to normal, with high temperatures near 80 and low temperatures close to 60 degrees. A little warmer weather may move in from the south and west during the later half of next weekend, lasting into the early portion of the following work week. Several bouts of showers and thunderstorms may accompany the warmer weather, although all day rains are not expected at this time.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 80 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially southwest of Madison. Low: 62 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, gradually ending. High: 76 Wind: N 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially at night. Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and very mild in the afternoon. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 57 High: 80
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 82
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
