WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An improvement in air quality is expected by tomorrow; otherwise, we'll see a stretch of days and nights with shower and thunderstorm chances.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smoky skies continue this afternoon with highs topping in the low 80s.  A small chance exist for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, with better chances later tonight.  Although the best chance for severe thunderstorms exist in northern Wisconsin, we could see an isolated one or two in the area tonight.  Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tags