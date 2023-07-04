WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is an Air Quality Advisory until 11 PM tonight for high levels of ozone. Some scattered showers and storms will continue this evening, although we're not expected to see widespread rainfall for the rest of Fourth of July. A better chance for showers and storms comes tomorrow afternoon where a few storms could be severe, especially for areas closer to Milwaukee and closer to the Illinois border. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: While there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening, most area fireworks displays should be rain-free. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s in the early evening, falling only to the upper 70s by the time most fireworks displays are scheduled around 9:30 PM.

