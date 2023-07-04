WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some scattered showers and storms are possible overnight, although we're not expected to see widespread rainfall. A better chance for showers and storms comes tomorrow afternoon where a few storms could be severe, especially for areas closer to Milwaukee and closer to the Illinois border. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: While there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight, most areas should be rain-free. Temperatures overnight will be mild with lows near 70°. A better chance of storms comes tomorrow afternoon where areas to the east and southeast of Dane county could see some severe weather. 

