WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Some scattered showers and storms are possible overnight, although we're not expected to see widespread rainfall. A better chance for showers and storms comes tomorrow afternoon where a few storms could be severe, especially for areas closer to Milwaukee and closer to the Illinois border. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: While there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight, most areas should be rain-free. Temperatures overnight will be mild with lows near 70°. A better chance of storms comes tomorrow afternoon where areas to the east and southeast of Dane county could see some severe weather.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, hopefully bringing many people welcome rain. The First Warn Weather Team are tracking Wednesday's cold front, and it may come through early enough that some places do not get a lot of rain on Wednesday, especially for areas north and west of Madison. Sunny skies are expected from Thursday through Saturday with comfortably warm temperatures. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, while a chance of rain continues on Monday. Dry weather with warm temperatures is likely from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
OVERNIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low: 61 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 57 High: 80
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: Storm prediction center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for central, east central, and northeastern Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for southeastern and east central Wisconsin. Timing: mainly Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday evening. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.