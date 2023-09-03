WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat through Tuesday. The wildfire risk will improve some over the next few days, although it will be replaced with higher humidity levels, making it feel more uncomfortable.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After the temperatures fall into the upper 60s overnight, they will climb into the middle 90s on Labor Day, with a slight increase in humidity levels. The humidity will creep up further Monday night, making for uncomfortable low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Unseasonably hot conditions continue through Tuesday before a front brings much cooler air into the region by Thursday. These more seasonable conditions are likely to last through the remainder of the extended forecast. As this front works its way through the area Tuesday and Wednesday, moisture increases, resulting in thunderstorm chances Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some places will remain dry as this weather system moves through. Dry conditions are likely thereafter, with some slight rain chances returning to the area by the end of next weekend, going into the first half of the next week.
***HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY EVENING.***
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and very mild. Low: 68; record warm low temperature for Madison is 73 set in 1985 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, very hot, and a little more humid. High: 95; Heat Index: 95 to 100; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1925 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 74; record warm low temperature for Madison is 74 set in 1881 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and slightly less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 82
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, cooler, and less humid. Low: 60 High: 73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms night. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 76
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and pleasant with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 75
