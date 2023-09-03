​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat through Tuesday. The wildfire risk will improve some over the next few days, although it will be replaced with higher humidity levels, making it feel more uncomfortable.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After the temperatures fall into the upper 60s overnight, they will climb into the middle 90s on Labor Day, with a slight increase in humidity levels. The humidity will creep up further Monday night, making for uncomfortable low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. 