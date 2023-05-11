WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers will arrive late tonight or tomorrow morning and continue for part of the day. The weekend will bring in more cloud-cover with the best chance for rain on Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain will develop well after midnight and continue through the early afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs around 70°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Look for rain tomorrow morning and mostly cloudy skies to linger into the afternoon. It won't be as warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Generally dry weather will be the rule Saturday, but we can't rule out a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s under a mostly cloudy sky.. Mother's Day looks to be the coolest day of the extended forecast, as showers and breezy conditions will keep high temperatures in the 60s. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time, with high temperatures around 70°.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers late. Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Scattered morning showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 70 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers late. Low: 57 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance for showers. Then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at night. High: 75 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with scattered showers. Low: 52 High: 62
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 44 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 53 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 49 High: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 75
