WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers are likely tonight, along with a chance of an evening thunderstorm. Some morning fog is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for showers arrives from Saturday through Sunday morning.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight, and it will be cool with scattered showers; isolated evening thunderstorms are possible. Patchy fog is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall to the middle 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by morning. On Wednesday, once low clouds and fog lift during the morning, skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.