WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers are likely tonight, along with a chance of an evening thunderstorm. Some morning fog is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for showers arrives from Saturday through Sunday morning.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight, and it will be cool with scattered showers; isolated evening thunderstorms are possible. Patchy fog is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall to the middle 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by morning. On Wednesday, once low clouds and fog lift during the morning, skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After morning fog lifts on Thursday, Thursday and Friday will be dry and milder. The weekend will be cooler with a chance of showers from Saturday through Sunday morning. Dry and mild weather is expected from Monday through Thursday of next week, with a chance of showers expected for Friday.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and cool with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms; patchy fog possible overnight. Low: 50 Wind: Light N
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High: 67 Wind: Light and variable
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; patchy fog is possible late. Low: 45 Wind: SE
THURSDAY: Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 50 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 70
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 51 High: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 74
