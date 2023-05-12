WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Unsettled and cloudy conditions are expected through Mother's Weekend with the coolest and wet day on Mother's Day. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the new work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for occasional showers this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs around 70°. A couple of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon
EXTENDED FORECAST: Look for showers this morning into the early afternoon and mostly cloudy skies to linger through the afternoon. It won't be as warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Generally dry weather will be the rule Saturday, but we can't rule out a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s under a mostly cloudy sky.. Mother's Day looks to be the coolest day of the extended forecast, as showers and breezy conditions will keep high temperatures in the 60s. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time, with high temperatures around 70°.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cooler with occasional showers, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. High: 70 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 58 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and mild with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Wind: E/NE 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with occasional light rain. High: 60 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 44 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 53 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder, with a slight chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Low: 48 High: 75
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 52 High: 67
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and continued cool. Low: 48 High: 68
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 46 High: 72
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 75
