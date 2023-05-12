3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Look for occasional showers today. The best day of the weekend will be Saturday with generally dry weather; however, the storm system bringing the unsettled weather will pass just to our south Sunday putting southern Wisconsin on the wet, cool and breezy side of the storm.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for occasional showers this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs around 70°.  A couple of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

