WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Look for occasional showers today. The best day of the weekend will be Saturday with generally dry weather; however, the storm system bringing the unsettled weather will pass just to our south Sunday putting southern Wisconsin on the wet, cool and breezy side of the storm.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for occasional showers this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs around 70°. A couple of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon
EXTENDED FORECAST: Look for showers this morning into the early afternoon and mostly cloudy skies to linger through the afternoon. It won't be as warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Generally dry weather will be the rule Saturday, but we can't rule out a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s under a mostly cloudy sky.. Mother's Day looks to be the coolest day of the extended forecast, as showers and breezy conditions will keep high temperatures in the 60s. The following work week looks dry and fairly quiet at this time, with high temperatures around 70°.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. High: 70 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers late. Low: 57 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance for showers. Then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at night. High: 75 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with scattered showers. Low: 52 High: 62
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 44 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 53 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 49 High: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 74
