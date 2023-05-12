​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy and occasionally wet conditions are expected through Mother's Weekend.  Dry and seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the new work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms this evening before more develop after midnight tonight. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 50s tonight. A few showers are possible tomorrow, with the best chances north or northeast of Madison. With fewer showers and more peaks of the sun, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s.  Showers and few thunderstorm will spread east to west across southern Wisconsin Saturday night.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.