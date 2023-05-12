WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy and occasionally wet conditions are expected through Mother's Weekend. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the new work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms this evening before more develop after midnight tonight. Temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 50s tonight. A few showers are possible tomorrow, with the best chances north or northeast of Madison. With fewer showers and more peaks of the sun, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s. Showers and few thunderstorm will spread east to west across southern Wisconsin Saturday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a rainy, cool, and breezy Mother's Day, dry and seasonable conditions are likely through the first half of the new work week. A cold front brings some precipitation chances, and cooler temperatures late Thursday are on Friday. These below normal high temperatures will continue through the following weekend before moderating to a new average for the start of the following work week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 58 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and mild with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 75 Wind: E/NE 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with occasional light rain. High: 60 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 44 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 53 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder, with a slight chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Low: 48 High: 75
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 52 High: 67
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and continued cool. Low: 48 High: 68
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 46 High: 72
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 75
