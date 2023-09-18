WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected late tonight through tomorrow, followed by warm conditions for the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Cloud cover begins to increase this evening with showers and a few thunderstorms spreading across southern Wisconsin after midnight. This will likely make for a wet Tuesday morning commute with low temperatures in the middle 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s through the rest of the week before falling back into the 70s by the weekend and then to around 70 degrees for next week (close to average). As for precipitation, rain chances return by the weekend and linger through the early part of the next week. As of now, the best chances are Saturday night through Sunday, although it's too early to say that Sunday will be a complete washout.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and mild. High: 73 Wind: Light & Variable
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low: 55 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild with slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 71 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 57 High: 79
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night) Low: 59 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 73
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool with a slight chance of showers. Low: 52 High: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 49 High: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 49 High: 71
