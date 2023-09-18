WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected late tonight through tomorrow, followed by warm conditions for the rest of the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Cloud cover begins to increase this evening with showers and a few thunderstorms spreading across southern Wisconsin after midnight.  This will likely make for a wet Tuesday morning commute with low temperatures in the middle 50s.  The showers will come to an end late tomorrow morning with a slight chance for additional ones by the afternoon.  Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies.

