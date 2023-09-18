WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected late tonight through tomorrow, followed by warm conditions for the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Cloud cover begins to increase this evening with showers and a few thunderstorms spreading across southern Wisconsin after midnight. This will likely make for a wet Tuesday morning commute with low temperatures in the middle 50s. The showers will come to an end late tomorrow morning with a slight chance for additional ones by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s through the rest of the week before falling back into the 70s by the weekend and then to around 70 degrees for next week (close to average). As for precipitation, rain chances return by the weekend and linger through the early part of the next week. As of now, the best chances are Saturday night through Sunday, although it's too early to say that Sunday will be a complete washout.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low: 57 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Scattered showers in the morning, otherwise, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 71 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH