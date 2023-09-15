WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a slight chance of showers tonight and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Mainly dry weather is expected from Sunday through Thursday of next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning from Friday into next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.