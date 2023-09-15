WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a slight chance of showers tonight and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Mainly dry weather is expected from Sunday through Thursday of next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning from Friday into next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Any lingering showers and thunderstorms should end Saturday evening. Dry and pleasant weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night along a warm front. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and warm, but there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday of next weekend, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Sunday. The following Monday will be cool with a chance of showers.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 59 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 74 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Low: 53 Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 70 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 52 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 59 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 74
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 73
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 69
