WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected overnight through Tuesday morning, with just slight chances for rain from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Warm and dry weather returns from Wednesday through Friday, but rain chances return from Friday night through Tuesday of next week as temperatures cool down to near-normal by the middle of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, and it will be milder with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will fall to near 60 degrees by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, although a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm will linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.