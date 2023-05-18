WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy through Friday. A prolonged period of dry weather is expected from Friday through Thursday of next week with a warming trend taking high temperatures from the lower 70s on Saturday to the middle 80s of next week. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms from Friday of next week through the Memorial Day weekend, although there will be many rain-free periods as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and it will be milder with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low temperatures will fall to the middle 50s by morning. Friday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy and could cause some problems for those with respiratory issues.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry weather will continue this weekend and will likely last through much of next week. Mild temperatures this weekend will become warm with high temperatures in the 80s beginning next Tuesday and lasting through Memorial Day. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday of next week, with a little better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, although most of the time it won't be raining.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 56 Wind: W 8-15 MPH