WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms after dark tonight. Cooler highs tomorrow with mild weather returning for the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smokey/hazy skies will be replaced by a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through southern Wisconsin tonight. Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise. Afternoon highs will only reach the 60s for Friday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers should exit before sunrise Friday. Dry conditions will return for the weekend and likely last through the middle of next week. After a cool Friday, high temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend. These seasonable temperatures continue for the start of the new work week before climbing to the 80s by mid-week. Along with these warmer conditions comes an increased threat in showers and thunderstorms. These warm temperatures, showers, and thunderstorms chances will continue through Memorial Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 56 Wind: S to W 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 75
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued very mild. Low: 49 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 81
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 82
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms for extreme southeastern Minnesota, the northeastern quarter of Iowa, and southwestern through northeastern Wisconsin (south of a Rochester, MN to Eau Claire to Eagle River line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Sauk City to Oshkosh to Eagle River line). Threats: high wind and hail; a brief, isolated tornado may be possible. Timing: this evening. Coverage: an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. Confidence: low.
