EXT-HRRR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect seasonably warm weather through the weekend. It will dry most of the time, with the exception of a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and slight chances for showers Wednesday and Saturday night/Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Today will be partly sunny and a little warmer. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be near 80.

Tags