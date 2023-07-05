WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  A stormy afternoon for some before the area sees cooler and less humid conditions through the upcoming weekend. A few of these storms could be strong or severe or contain heavy rainfall.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, with a few of them strong, severe, or heavy rainfall. Areas well west of Madison may not see any showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80s early this afternoon under muggy conditions. After the showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

