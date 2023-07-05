WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A stormy afternoon for some before the area sees cooler and less humid conditions through the upcoming weekend. A few of these storms could be strong or severe or contain heavy rainfall.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, with a few of them strong, severe, or heavy rainfall. Areas well west of Madison may not see any showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80s early this afternoon under muggy conditions. After the showers or storms end this evening, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST:Cool and less humid conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend, with another opportunity for rain Sunday and Monday, although chances are not great on either day. After a brief warmup on Monday, high temperatures will fall back to near normal for the rest of the work week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low: 61 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 80 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 57 High: 80
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 83
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: Storm prediction center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for central, east central, and northeastern Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for southeastern and east central Wisconsin. Timing: mainly Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday evening. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
