WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and storms will impact our area during the evening hours. A few storms could be severe with the biggest threat being gusty winds and hail. More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Storms will impact southern Wisconsin during the evening with an isolated strong thunderstorm possible. Storms will taper off during the later part of the evening with mostly dry conditions after midnight. Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s and highs tomorrow will be back in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm weather is expected through this weekend and all of next week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening with some of the storms possibly being severe. Expect partly sunny skies this weekend with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and isolated showers Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday should be dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and early Thursday. The rest of next week into next weekend should be dry.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening; an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Low: 66 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 82 Wind: W 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and warm. Low: 64 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for extreme southern Iowa, the northwestern half of Illinois, and far south-central and southeastern Wisconsin (south of a Dubuque, IA to Madison to Milwaukee line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southern half of Iowa, the rest of Illinois, and the rest of the southern quarter of Wisconsin (south of a Prairie du Chien to Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan line). Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: through this evening. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
