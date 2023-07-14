WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Scattered showers and storms will impact our area during the evening hours. A few storms could be severe with the biggest threat being gusty winds and hail. More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Storms will impact southern Wisconsin during the evening with an isolated strong thunderstorm possible. Storms will taper off during the later part of the evening with mostly dry conditions after midnight. Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s and highs tomorrow will be back in the mid-80s.