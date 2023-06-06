GR-CRTW-ADI.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Scattered showers will move through southern Wisconsin this morning into the early afternoon. Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for late Friday night and Saturday, and again Wednesday afternoon and Thursday of next week. Temperatures will be near or above normal for the next 10 days, with very warm weather returning by the middle of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Today will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tags

Meteorologist

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.