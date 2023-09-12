WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A disturbance rotates through southern Wisconsin later this afternoon into the evening bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and a few t-storms will spread into the area this afternoon as temperatures top off in the upper 60s to near 70s. Once the showers taper off this evening, areas of fog or low cloud cover will likely develop as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.  

