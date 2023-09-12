WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A disturbance rotates through southern Wisconsin later this afternoon into the evening bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and a few t-storms will spread into the area this afternoon as temperatures top off in the upper 60s to near 70s. Once the showers taper off this evening, areas of fog or low cloud cover will likely develop as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures climb back into the 70s after Wednesday before a cold front digs south into the area this weekend, dropping high temperatures back to around 70 degrees and increasing cloud cover. Temperatures gradually warm the next week, eventually reaching the middle of the 70s. As for rainfall, some showers are possible with the frontal passage this weekend; however, significant rainfall amounts or all-day rainfall is not expected.
TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 69 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and cool with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms; patchy fog possible overnight. Low: 50 Wind: Light N/NE
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog; otherwise, becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 67 Wind: Light NE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with patchy fog possible late. Low: 45 Wind: Light and Variable.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 50 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Low: 55 High: 74
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 74
