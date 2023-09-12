WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A disturbance rotates through southern Wisconsin this evening, bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area; thereafter, dry and milder conditions return for the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and a few t-storms will gradually taper off later this evening with temperatures falling into the middle 50s by 10 PM. Areas of fog or low cloud cover will develop overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by tomorrow morning. Morning fog or low clouds will eventually break up by early tomorrow afternoon with temperatures rising into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures climb back into the 70s after Wednesday before a cold front digs south into the area this weekend, dropping high temperatures back to around 70 degrees and increasing cloud cover. Temperatures gradually warm the next week, eventually reaching the middle of the 70s. As for rainfall, showers are possible with the frontal passage this weekend; however, significant rainfall amounts or all-day rainfall is not expected.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and cool with scattered showers and isolated evening thunderstorms; patchy fog possible overnight. Low: 50 Wind: Light N
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High: 67 Wind: Light and variable
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; patchy fog is possible late. Low: 45 Wind: SE
THURSDAY: Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 50 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 70
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Low: 51 High: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 74
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.