WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A disturbance rotates through southern Wisconsin this evening, bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the area; thereafter, dry and milder conditions return for the rest of the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and a few t-storms will gradually taper off later this evening with temperatures falling into the middle 50s by 10 PM. Areas of fog or low cloud cover will develop overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.  Morning fog or low clouds will eventually break up by early tomorrow afternoon with temperatures rising into the middle 60s.

