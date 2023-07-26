WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A round of showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area this morning and another round is expected late Friday into Friday night.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A small complex of thunderstorms is expected in the area this morning.  Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours or brief gusty winds. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight due to cloud cover and precipitation. Although there remains a chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon east/south of Madison, most areas will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s to low 90s under humid conditions.

Tags