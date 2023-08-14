WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers will end overnight ending any threat of flooding. A long period of mainly dry weather is ahead, with the only rain chances in the forecast over the next ten days is being a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday. Temperatures will heat up for the weekend and early next week, with high temperatures near or above 90 degrees, and heat index readings possibly getting into the middle 90s as the air becomes more humid.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with any showers ending shortly after midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy by morning. It will be cooler with low temperatures into the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be dry and warmer, but a cold front passing through Wisconsin on Wednesday night will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Any showers will end early on Thursday morning, otherwise, Thursday will be a little cooler before temperatures warm again on Friday. This weekend through Wednesday of next week will be very warm to hot and increasingly humid, with high temperatures climbing to near or above 90 degrees, while afternoon heat index readings soar in the middle 90s at times. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday of next week as a cold front moves across Wisconsin. Behind the front, Thursday will be not as warm and less humid.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers around midnight, then becoming partly cloudy and cooler toward morning. Low: 55 Wind: N 8-15 MPH