WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers will end overnight ending any threat of flooding. A long period of mainly dry weather is ahead, with the only rain chances in the forecast over the next ten days is being a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday. Temperatures will heat up for the weekend and early next week, with high temperatures near or above 90 degrees, and heat index readings possibly getting into the middle 90s as the air becomes more humid. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with any showers ending shortly after midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy by morning. It will be cooler with low temperatures into the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.