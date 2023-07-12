WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As the rain tapers off this afternoon, additional rain chances are expected through Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain will taper off from west to east early this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lo 70s. Skies will become mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures falling into the middle 60s by 8 PM. There is a chance for some overnight showers or thunderstorms as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Given the recent rainfall, some patchy fog is possible as well. Mainly dry conditions are expected tomorrow, with an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm. With more sun, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.

