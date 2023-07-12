WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As the rain tapers off this afternoon, additional rain chances are expected through Friday before we dry out for the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain will taper off from west to east early this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lo 70s. Skies will become mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures falling into the middle 60s by 8 PM. There is a chance for some overnight showers or thunderstorms as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Given the recent rainfall, some patchy fog is possible as well. Mainly dry conditions are expected tomorrow, with an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm. With more sun, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms can end the work week before drier conditions return for the weekend. Overall temperatures will remain near or slightly above average through early next week. Temperatures slowly begin to warm next week, likely reaching the 90s by the second half of the week, continuing through the following weekend. Although looking mostly dry next week, we can't rule out an afternoon or overnight shower or thunderstorm towards the end of the week or the following weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 62 Wind: Light and Variable
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 64 High: 85
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm.. Low: 57 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87 Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 91 Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 High: 92 Heat Index: 94 to 99
