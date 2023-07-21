WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm temperatures this weekend will turn very warm early next week, and downright hot for the second half of next week. Higher humidity will yield heat index readings in the middle 90s to perhaps just over 100 degrees at times from Wednesday through Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon, but even as humidity increases next week, there will be only slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Friday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be pleasant. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Very warm weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday, and humidity will begin to rise. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be at or above 90 degrees through Saturday of next weekend. Factoring in the humidity, the climbing heat index means that it will feel like temperatures are in the middle 90s to just above 100 degrees at times in the afternoon. The humidity will drop a bit for Sunday and Monday of the following week, with high temperatures falling a few degrees, although it will still be very warm. Other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, Monday, and Friday of next week, expect dry weather for most, if not all, of the time.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 60 Wind: Light W
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 82 Wind: W/SW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and at night. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 93 to 98
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 70 High: 92; Heat Index: 95 to 100
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 94; Heat Index: 97 to 102
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, but turning less humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
