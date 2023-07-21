​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm temperatures this weekend will turn very warm early next week, and downright hot for the second half of next week. Higher humidity will yield heat index readings in the middle 90s to perhaps just over 100 degrees at times from Wednesday through Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon, but even as humidity increases next week, there will be only slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday, Monday, and Friday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be pleasant. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.