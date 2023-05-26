10-Day-AM.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will begin to climb a little each day into the middle of next week, when high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Generally dry next week with a slight chance for a thunderstorm Thursday with better chances Friday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

