WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below through next week and next weekend. Other than some rain chances from Sunday night through Tuesday of next week, dry weather is expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight, and it will be a little cooler. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and cool. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be mild and the weather will be dry from Friday through most of the weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon, with scattered showers likely Sunday night and Monday, and a chance of showers on Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the rest of next week through next weekend. Temperatures will be cool for the first half of next week and will be mild for the second half of next week through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 71 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon (scattered showers at night). Low: 55 High: 75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Low: 58 High: 68
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 48 High: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Low: 47 High: 71
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 73
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 75
