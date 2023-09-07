WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below through next week and next weekend. Other than some rain chances from Sunday night through Tuesday of next week, dry weather is expected.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be variably cloudy tonight, and it will be a little cooler. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and cool. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.