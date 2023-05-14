WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy, breezy, and rainy conditions are expected for your Mother's Day. A return to seasonable temperatures and dry weather can be expected by the start of the upcoming work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Light to occasionally moderate rain is expected through this afternoon, preventing temperatures from topping 60. Once the light rain or rain showers end early this evening, skies will become partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With more sun expected tomorrow, temperatures will climb to nearly 70 degrees by the afternoo

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.