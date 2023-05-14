WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy, breezy, and rainy conditions are expected for your Mother's Day. A return to seasonable temperatures and dry weather can be expected by the start of the upcoming work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Light to occasionally moderate rain is expected through this afternoon, preventing temperatures from topping 60. Once the light rain or rain showers end early this evening, skies will become partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With more sun expected tomorrow, temperatures will climb to nearly 70 degrees by the afternoo
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak cold will dig south through the area on Tuesday, resulting in more cloud cover, increased winds, and a drop in temperatures on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. Shower and thunderstorms chances may return by the middle of the work week
MOTHER’S DAY (TODAY): Cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with occasional light rain. High: 59 Wind: E/NE 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and colder. Low: 39 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH