WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clouds, breezy and cool conditions, and scattered showers will develop and persist through much of Mother’s Day. A return to seasonable temperatures and dry weather can be expected by the start of the upcoming work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, will develop Saturday night, lasting through much of Mother’s Day. Temperatures will be cool on Mother’s Day, likely staying in the 50s for many areas, with breezy conditions. If the Mother’s Day Sunday showers can clear before evening, a few areas may approach 60 degrees. Skies will clear Sunday night, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.