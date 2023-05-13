WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clouds, breezy and cool conditions, and scattered showers will develop and persist through much of Mother’s Day. A return to seasonable temperatures and dry weather can be expected by the start of the upcoming work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, will develop Saturday night, lasting through much of Mother’s Day. Temperatures will be cool on Mother’s Day, likely staying in the 50s for many areas, with breezy conditions. If the Mother’s Day Sunday showers can clear before evening, a few areas may approach 60 degrees. Skies will clear Sunday night, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Following a chilly Monday morning, the first half of the new work week is expected to be dry with seasonable conditions. There's a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with an upcoming weather system that will also bring cooler temperatures later Thursday and Friday. Below-normal temperatures will persist next weekend and gradually warm up to near 80 degrees by the middle of the following work week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers after midnight. A thunderstorm is possible. Low: 53 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with scattered showers. Scattered showers ending in the afternoon. High: 57 Wind: E/NE 10-20 MPH