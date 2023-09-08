WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below through next week and next weekend. A front moving through the northern Plains will approach the area Sunday possibly bringing some showers Sunday through Tuesday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for cloudy and cool conditions this morning with temperatures warming slowly into the mid 60s by noon. Clouds will gradually break up this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be mild and the weather will be dry from Friday through most of the weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon, with scattered showers likely Sunday night and Monday, and a chance of showers on Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the rest of next week through next weekend. Temperatures will be cool for the first half of next week and will be mild for the second half of next week through next weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy and cool this morning; becoming partly sunny this afternoon. High: 71 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 55 Wind: Light SE
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers in the afternoon (scattered showers at night). High: 75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Low: 58 High: 68
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 48 High: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Low: 47 High: 71
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 73
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 53 High: 75
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.