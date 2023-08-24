AD-Heat.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY remains in the forecast through this afternoon as heat index values could reach 105 to 110 degrees.  This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon with a slight drop in humidity this evening. Heat index values will still rise into the 100 to 110-degree range through the mid afternoon. 

