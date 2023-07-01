WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms through Sunday morning, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday of next week, and from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning of the following week. Temperatures will above normal through the middle of next week, and near normal later next week through next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Saturday will be variably cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 80s. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall through the 70s, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will set up closer to Illinois, with low temperatures mild in the middle to upper 60s Saturday night.