WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below normal through next week and next weekend. A front moving through the northern Plains will approach the area Sunday, bringing some showers late Sunday through Tuesday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become clear tonight with lows dropping into the 40s for some locations. Nice weather tomorrow with sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be mild and the weather will be dry for most of the weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon, with scattered showers likely Sunday night and Monday, and a chance of showers on Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the rest of next week through next weekend. Temperatures will be cool for most of next week but turn mild for the end of next week and next weekend.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy and not as cool overnight. Low: 57 Wind: Light SE
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers at night). High: 75 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers; a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 58 High: 66
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 46 High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 73
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 75
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
