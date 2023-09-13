WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Fog has developed this morning with the thickest fog to the south and west of Madison.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for areas of fog this morning. Temps will slowly warm through the 50s into the low 60s by noon. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After morning fog lifts on Thursday, Thursday and Friday will be dry and milder. The weekend will be cooler with a chance of showers from Saturday through Sunday morning. Dry and mild weather is expected from Monday through Thursday of next week, with a chance of showers expected for Friday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High: 67 Wind: Light and variable
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; patchy fog is possible late. Low: 45 Wind: SE
THURSDAY: Patchy fog is possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High: 77
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a scattered showers. Low: 57 High: 72
SUNDAY: A slight chance for a morning shower; otherwise, partly sunny. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 51 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 57 High: 74
