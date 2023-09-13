GR-CRTW-HOURLY-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Areas of fog is expected to develop late tonight into tomorrow morning. Also, watching a cold front bringing a chance for showers Saturday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for mostly cloudy skies this morning. Temps will slowly warm through the 50s into the low 60s by noon. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

