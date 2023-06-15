3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Wisconsin, but should begin to improve this afternoon. Dry weather is expected through next week and next weekend, other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal today and Friday, then should be above normal from this weekend through next week and through next weekend as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today hazy sunshine with temps little cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.