WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Wisconsin, but should begin to move out during the day on Thursday. Dry weather is expected through next week and next weekend, other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal Thursday and Friday, then should be above normal from this weekend through next week and through next weekend as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Thursday will be partly sunny, hazy, and a little cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

