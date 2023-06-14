WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Wisconsin, but should begin to move out during the day on Thursday. Dry weather is expected through next week and next weekend, other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal Thursday and Friday, then should be above normal from this weekend through next week and through next weekend as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Thursday will be partly sunny, hazy, and a little cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm temperatures are in the forecast through this weekend, all of next week, and through next weekend as well. By the end of next week into next weekend, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and perhaps close to 90 degrees. Unfortunately, the weather will be dry for the next 10 days except for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY***
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 60 Wind: Light and Variable
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and a little cooler. High: 78 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 51 Wind: Light NE
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 82
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 59 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until noon Thursday for west-central, east-central, southwestern, south-central, and part of southeastern Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON. GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse and Madison metropolitan areas).
