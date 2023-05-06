WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Storms could be strong or severe tonight, but there's a better potential for strong storms late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night; therefore, an ALERT DAY is in effect for this time period.
PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. A few of these storms could be strong or severe, especially near the IL/WI state line. The main threat is hail. Once the showers and thunderstorms pass early tomorrow morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the low 80s by afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected both tonight as well as Sunday through early Monday morning, with the potential for some of the storms to be strong or severe or contain heavy rainfall, especially towards the IL/WI state line. Otherwise, drier conditions are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, possibly continuing into Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures are near average (the upper 60s) for the start of the work week, they quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to seasonable levels (near 70 degrees) by Mother's Day.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong or severe. Low: 60 Wind: SE 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. A few storms could be strong or severe. High: 81 Wind: W 5-10 MPH becoming E 5-10 MPH by afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued mild with occasional showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong or severe. Low: 56 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 69 Wind: E/NE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a slight chance for a shower, mainly in the morning. Low: 50 High: 72
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 74
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm late. Low: 52 High: 80
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 77
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 76
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 53 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 50 High: 71