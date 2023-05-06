WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Storms could be strong or severe tonight, but there's a better potential for strong storms late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night; therefore, an ALERT DAY is in effect for this time period.

PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:  Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. A few of these storms could be strong or severe, especially near the IL/WI state line. The main threat is hail. Once the showers and thunderstorms pass early tomorrow morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the low 80s by afternoon.

