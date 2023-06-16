​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm and mainly dry weather is expected from this weekend through next week, next weekend, and into the start of the following week. Temperatures will be even warmer beginning on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s through Monday of the following week. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday of next weekend, otherwise little, if any rain is expected for the next 10 days.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly clear skies tonight will become partly cloudy by morning. It will be cool as well. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. On Saturday, skies will become mostly sunny, and it will be hazy and warm. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

