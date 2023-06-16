WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Warm and mainly dry weather is expected from this weekend through next week, next weekend, and into the start of the following week. Temperatures will be even warmer beginning on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s through Monday of the following week. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day Sunday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday of next weekend, otherwise little, if any rain is expected for the next 10 days.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly clear skies tonight will become partly cloudy by morning. It will be cool as well. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. On Saturday, skies will become mostly sunny, and it will be hazy and warm. Temperatures will climb to the middle 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Mainly dry conditions are expected through the next 10 days, with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day; otherwise, the best chance for some rain will be on Sunday of next weekend, although that chance doesn't look that great at the moment. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning on Monday of next week and lasting through Monday of the following week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, then becoming partly cloudy by morning. Low: 53 Wind: Light and variable
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, hazy, and warm. High: 82 Wind: Light S
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light SE
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until 10 PM for eastern and northeastern Iowa, including the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.