WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: One more day of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and unhealthy air quality before cooler and dry conditions return for the start of the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees as hazy skies continue due to wildfire smoke. A weather system brings a broken line of showers and thunderstorms through southern Wisconsin by the afternoon and evening hours.  Once the showers or thunderstorms end this evening, clouds will scatter out, allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning. 

