WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: One more day of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and unhealthy air quality before cooler and dry conditions return for the start of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees as hazy skies continue due to wildfire smoke. A weather system brings a broken line of showers and thunderstorms through southern Wisconsin by the afternoon and evening hours. Once the showers or thunderstorms end this evening, clouds will scatter out, allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances return mid-week as a series of weak systems pass through the area before mainly dry conditions return by the end of the week. These dry conditions will likely continue through the first half of next week, although we cannot rule out a shower or t-storm on Sunday. Overall, near average temperatures through next weekend before they rise to above average for the following work week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
TODAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny, hazy, and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 80 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: A chance of evening showers or thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 55 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. High: 81 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 63 High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 64 High: 88
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
